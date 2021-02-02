Memorial Healthcare has announced Urgent Care Telemedicine services (provided by Care Convene) where patients can connect with a health-care provider to receive care for common conditions such as nausea, vomiting, cough/sore throat, diarrhea and more all from the comfort of their own home on their own computer or mobile device.

By choosing telemedicine care, patients don’t have to take time away from work, waste time in traffic, make childcare arrangements or sit in a waiting room with people who might have contagious illnesses.

Urgent Care Telemedicine is available seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Urgent Care in person visits are available seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Memorial’s Durand location, at 9099 E. Lansing Road. To schedule a virtual visit, please call (989) 288-0400.