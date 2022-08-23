MEMORIAL HEALTHCARE celebrated the official grand opening of the Memorial Healthcare NOW Building at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 16. A ribbon-cutting ceremony, organized through the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce was held directly in front of the doors to Medical Services. The special signage was designed by Edwards Sign & Screen Printing of Owosso, along with numerous other timeless graphics/designs inside of the building – highlighting one example of how so many businesses and organizations had come together in support of this new appendage to the Memorial Healthcare campus.

The brand-new facility houses several departments, offering state-of-the-art healthcare options. The 115,000-square-foot, $40 million structure includes neurology, orthopedic and rehabilitation (wellness) care – all located in an open, modern facility.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)