MEMORIAL HEALTHCARE has announced the appointment of its new Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Joseph Bustamante, effective July 1. Dr. Bustamante will provide senior executive leadership for Memorial in facilitating medical staff interactions with administration and the governing board, and to assure effective and efficient delivery of quality medical care consistent with the mission and vision of Memorial Healthcare.

“Dr. Bustamante has taken the lead on a number of important initiatives, both as an active member of the medical staff and as a member of the Board of Trustees,” said Brian Long, FACHE, President/CEO at Memorial Healthcare. “I look forward to his leadership to ensure the overall clinical vision and clinical direction of Memorial Healthcare.”

Dr. Bustamante has been a member of the Memorial Healthcare medical staff since 1992 and has served in a variety of roles, including chief of staff, vice chief of staff, medical staff treasurer, chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine, member and chair of the Bylaws Committee and Medical Executive Committee, and member and vice-chair of the Credentials Committee.

Dr. Bustamante received his medical degree from Michigan State University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1988, completed a residency at Sparrow Hospital/Ingham Medical Center in 1992, and successfully completed his boards in Emergency Medicine in 1994. He completed a fellowship from the American College of Emergency Physicians in 1995 and is an active member of the college. He served as president of the Michigan College of Emergency Physicians from 2002 through 2003.

“It is an honor to have been chosen to serve as the hospital’s next Chief Medical Officer,” said Bustamante. “I am fortunate to be taking over at a time that will provide numerous opportunities to build and shape the kinds of innovative services and programs our patients and their families will depend on in coming years.”

