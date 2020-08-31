Memorial Healthcare continues to excel in matters related to patient experience and quality of care, according to new data released by Hospital Compare from its Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Provider (HCAHPS) surveys.

The website, paid for and managed by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), regularly measures and rates the performance of more than 4,000 Medicare-certified hospitals across the country in categories ranging from doctor and nurse communication to responsiveness and cleanliness.

Memorial Healthcare once again outperformed several mid-Michigan hospitals in most of the 10 categories Hospital Compare assesses. In the “Cleanliness” category specifically, Memorial Healthcare also performed better than many national health organizations, including Mayo Clinic and Johns Hopkins. The hospital’s grades also exceeded the national average in categories like “Communication with Nurses,” “Responsiveness of Staff” and “Care Transitions.”

“Patient care and safety are personal matters for our staff and providers, because we know going above and beyond expectations leads to better patient care and healthier outcomes for the individuals we treat throughout our community and beyond,” said Memorial Healthcare President and CEO Brian Long, FACHE. “Even with high demand for services during the COVID-19 pandemic, our efforts in creating the best patient experience possible continue to shine.”

Earlier this year, Memorial Healthcare became the only hospital in mid-Michigan to receive both an “A” rating in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade and four stars from CMS. The hospital was also recognized recently by Newsweek as a 2020 Best Maternity Care Hospital – one of just 10 hospitals in Michigan to receive this honor. Additionally, Memorial Healthcare received the Excellence and Improvement in Maternity Care Award from The Economic Alliance for Michigan – one of just 16 hospitals in Michigan to receive this honor.