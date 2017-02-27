Effective immediately, Memorial Healthcare has placed visitor restrictions for the entire hospital, including its Long Term Care units. These restrictions will be in effect until further notice. “These restrictions are being placed into effect due to the increase in flu-like illness and for the safety of our patients, their family members, and our healthcare providers,” says Megan Smith, RN, Director of Quality and Safety at Memorial Healthcare.

Visitors are being asked not to visit if they are experiencing any of the following symptoms: runny or stuffy nose, sore throat, cough, headache, fever, nausea/vomiting, body aches, and diarrhea. No visitors aged 17 and under will be permitted in the facility, even with no symptoms, unless that child is here for a service. If children are accompanying an adult, who is healthy and here to visit, they are being asked to wait in the lobby or cafeteria with the supervision of a family member or friend.

Those individuals visiting Memorial’s Long Term Care units, in addition to the above restrictions, must report to 4-South before visiting and only two visitors will be allowed at a time between the hours of 5 and 8 p.m. “We appreciate the community’s support in our efforts to protect our patients, their family members, our employees, volunteers and physicians,” says Brian L. Long, FACHE, President and CEO of Memorial Healthcare.

To stay up-to-date on visitor restrictions, visit www.facebook.com/MemorialHealthcare.