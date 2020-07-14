(Courtesy Photo)

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Memorial Healthcare continues to take steps to protect their patients, employees and visitors by implementing the Clorox Total 360 system. This revolutionary system uses an EPA-approved electrostatic sprayer to disinfect and sanitize hard surfaces throughout the hospital, and its employed medical offices to reduce COVID-19 pathogens.

This addition to Memorial Healthcare’s established enhanced cleaning of high-contact areas, mandatory mask use, social distancing and hand sanitizer stations assures that Memorial is a safe place to address health care needs.

For more information on what Memorial Healthcare is doing to keep patients, employees and visitors safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit www.memorialhealthcare.org/keeping-you-safe/.