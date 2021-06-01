(Courtesy Photo)

Memorial Healthcare is proud to announce that Miranda Kurncz Garcia, a registered nurse on our intensive care unit has had her artwork titled, “Face of the Frontline. Tribute to Healthcare Workers Using Medicine Caps,” submitted to ArtPrize® – and has been selected by Blue Cross and Blue Shield to be displayed in downtown Grand Rapids in September and October. ArtPrize is an open, independently organized international art competition in Grand Rapids. For 18 days, art is exhibited throughout the city in public parks and museums, in galleries and vacant storefronts, in bars and on bridges.

This piece of COVID-19 artwork was created using more than one thousand medicine caps collected by employees throughout the pandemic. Each color of cap represents a different medication used for pain, sedation, nausea, blood pressure and many more. Each cap was removed, cleaned and arranged as a healthcare professional.

“I created this as a tribute to the hard work, dedication and teamwork shown by my fellow nurses, respiratory therapists, doctors, patient care techs, physical therapists, occupational therapists and housekeepers. They have donned their PPE for 12 hours a day and put their lives on the line to care for COVID-19 patients. There are one thousand caps, one thousand medications, one thousand lives touched by healthcare professionals,” said Miranda.