The Memorial Healthcare Foundation is excited to announce “A Hero’s Feast” fundraising event. This is a drive-thru dinner event featuring delicious delights from the Wrought Iron Grill, Korner Pub, Cupcakes and Kisses and Murtle’s Handmade Chocolates.

The event will take place on Thursday, Sept. 10 on Cass Street in Owosso. Participants are asked to enter from S. Cedar Street off of M-21 in Westtown next to Daystarr. All proceeds from the event will go toward the purchase of gift cards for Memorial Healthcare heroes that have worked the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets are $50 per person and must be purchased in advance by texting “MHFHERO” to 243-725 and clicking on the menu, or by calling the foundation office at (989) 729-4675. Presenting sponsor of the event is Spence Brothers Construction.