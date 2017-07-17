THE MEMORIAL HEALTHCARE FOUNDATION (MHF) presented the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Owosso with an automated external defibrillator (AED) on Monday, July 10 at the Owosso Eagles Aerie 851 on N. Washington Street. Several members of the MHF and its business relations committee were on hand to present the AED to aerie members.

Shown during the presentation are (from left) MHF President Cindy Schluckebier, MHF Executive Director Matt Hufnagle, aerie auxiliary member Donna Vejcik, MHF member Brian Springsdorf, aerie auxiliary president Ellen Frantz, and MHF member Patrick Wegman II. As well as aerie treasurer Terri Vincent, aerie vice president Pete Vejcik, and MHF members Tyler McGeehan and Barb Nagengast.

Each year the MHF donates an AED to a local organization, and this year’s recipient has been hoping to acquire a defibrillator for some time. “We have needed one of these for years, so when we found out we might be able to get one through the Memorial Healthcare Foundation, we applied,” shared Pete Vejcik. “We lost a member a few years ago, and this piece of equipment probably would have saved his life. We are all very thankful to Memorial for providing us with this necessary piece of equipment.”

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)

Memorial Healthcare Foundation Presentation to Order of Eagles was last modified: by