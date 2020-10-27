The Memorial Healthcare Foundation is hosting a “Support Your Awareness Campaign.” The Foundation is asking local residents to proudly display their “true colors” by purchasing a 40-foot strand of indoor/outdoor changeable LED lights. Each strand can be set to display the awareness color of each resident’s choice. The lights should then be displayed from Saturday, Nov. 7 through Saturday, Nov. 21 and show support for medical awareness. Participants can take photos of their lights and post to social media accounts using #MHFtruecolors.

Each strand is $25 and can be purchased by texting “truecolor” to 243-725, by visiting www.bidpal.net/truecolors or by calling (989) 729-4675. Lights can be picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 4 from noon to 2 p.m., or on Thursday, Nov. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. Contact-free pick-up is available outside of Memorial Healthcare’s auditorium. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Memorial Healthcare Foundation general grant program.

For additional information, please call the Foundation office at (989) 729-4626.