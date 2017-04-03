Memorial Healthcare Foundation is pleased to announce an opportunity for organizations in the community to request an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) funded by donors to its Community Emergency Services Appeal. One organization will be selected to receive an AED. A one-page application form is available at www.memorialhealthcarefoundation.org. The deadline for proposals is Friday, April 28.

Effective emergency services begin in the community at the site of a health emergency. Trained first responders and even untrained members of the community can help save a life, if properly equipped. Memorial Healthcare Foundation and the following donors are committed to making AEDs more readily available in our community: CLH Insurance Agency, Owosso Graphic Arts, and Watkins Brothers Funeral Home.

If you wish you donate to the Community Emergency Services Appeal, please contact Memorial Healthcare Foundation at (989) 729-4675.