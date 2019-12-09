A new holiday program to benefit local Alzheimer’s patients will begin in December. “Wrap to Remember” will take place on Friday, Dec. 13 and 20 in the Memorial Healthcare main lobby. Members of the community can drop off their unwrapped Christmas gifts in the lobby of Memorial Healthcare and volunteers will wrap them beautifully for a donation. Drop-off gifts between 8 and 10 a.m. and pickup will be between 1 and 3 p.m.

The proceeds from this program will benefit local Alzheimer’s patients in our community. The Memorial Healthcare Foundation is a not-for-profit corporation governed by an independent board of directors. The Foundation provides continuing financial support for the development and improvement of Memorial Healthcare’s programs, services, technology and facilities.

For additional information on Memorial Healthcare Foundation, visit www.memorialhealthcarefoundation.org or contact the Foundation office at (989) 729-4675.