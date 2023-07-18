AWARD RECIPIENTS, Maureen Gilna, 42 year volunteer; Jane E. Sego, Hospice Manager (Joan Mack Award); Pat Elliott, Volunteer (John & Catherine Cain Award for direct patient care); Martha Sutton, Volunteer (Basil Henry Award for indirect patient care) and Gayle and Dick Green, Gayle Green Flowers, (Norbert Smith Award for Community Participation).

Memorial Healthcare Hospice volunteers were honored Monday, June 19 during the annual Volunteer Appreciation Dinner and Awards Ceremony held at the Baker College Welcome Center.

Hospice Volunteer Coordinator, Lori Luchenbill said, “The dinner is to honor and thank our Hospice Volunteers for all they do for our Hospice patients and their families and for the Friends of Hospice Committee, where they help with fundraising activities. Our volunteers are an important piece of the Hospice puzzle. They provide patient companionship, deliver flowers from our flower ministry, help with office work and provide respite to the patient’s family or caregiver to allow them a few hours to run errands or enjoy a few hours out of the house. Our volunteers truly make a huge difference in the many lives we touch. We are blessed to have them on our Hospice Team.”

Hospice/Home Health Staff Member Awards:

Joan Mack Award – Jane E. Sego, RN, Hospice Manager

• Criteria for the Joan Mack award includes creativity in all areas; empathy with patients, families and co-workers; represents homecare positively in the community; acts as a team member and leader to the homecare staff; and demonstrates a positive attitude with co-workers, families and the community at large.

John & Catherine Cain Award – Pat Elliott

• Presented to a volunteer who has accumulated the most Direct Patient care hours in 2022.

Basin Henry Award – Martha Sutton

• Presented to a volunteer who has accumulated the most Indirect Patient care hours in 2022.

Norbert Smith Award – Gayle Green Flowers (Gayle and Dick Green)

• Gayle and Dick donated the flowers for the Hospice Memorial Service in 2019 and 2022. Together with two staff members they created the flower arrangements for each deceased Hospice patient.

1. Has freely given of their expertise in one or more areas of Hospice.

2. Has freely committed of their personal time in one or more areas of Hospice.

3. Has acted as a personal representative of Hospice to the community.

4. Has supported the staff and volunteers in their work for Hospice.

Angel Award – Gloria Danek

• The Angel Award is given to a special volunteer who has given their time and talents effortlessly throughout 2022.

• Gloria has been a volunteer for 41 years. She has volunteered for both the Direct and Indirect patient care. Most recently, she was in charge of the Flower Ministry. A few months ago, Gloria retired from volunteering.

The evening included dinner, socializing, entertainment and a special presentation of flowers (donated by Gayle Green Flowers) to celebrate Maureen Gilna’s 42 years of Volunteer Service. Maureen has filled many titles in our Hospice program, from being the Volunteer Coordinator to Patient Care. She has always been an Advocate for our Hospice Program in our community. If you have questions or are interested in volunteering, please contact Lori Luchenbill at (989) 725-2299.