The Memorial Healthcare Board of Trustees announced several personnel changes at its annual meeting on Monday, April 27. New members welcomed to the Board of Trustees include Dr. Rany Aburashed and Mr. Michael Ash.

Dr. Aburashed currently serves as Chief of Neurology and Director of Multiple Sclerosis for Memorial Healthcare’s Institute for Neuroscience. He speaks internationally about Multiple Sclerosis and has helped grow the Institute’s team to include 11 neurologists in general and highly sub-specialized areas of practice. Dr. Aburashed oversees 16 active trials for new agents and researches Neurofilament Light Chain (NfL) biomarkers in Multiple Sclerosis.

Mr. Ash is a retired lieutenant from the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, where he served for 32 years. He currently works as the school liaison for Owosso Public Schools and the Owosso Police Department, a position he has held for seven years. Mr. Ash presently serves as a trustee on the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts and the Memorial Healthcare Foundation Board of Directors.

“I know I speak for the entire board when I say we are excited to have both of these very exceptional leaders join our ranks to help further support and guide our organization,” said Brian Long, president/CEO of Memorial Healthcare.

The annual meeting was the final board meeting for two long-term trustees, Mr. Jim Civille and Ms. Jacqueline Hurd.

“I would like to thank Jim and Jackie for their many years of service to Memorial Healthcare’s Board of Trustees,” said Long. “Your leadership and guidance throughout the past years is sincerely appreciated. Your tireless efforts and commitment to Memorial Healthcare is in keeping with the highest traditions of governance leadership here at Memorial Healthcare.”

Re-elected to the officer’s slate is Chairman of the Board Gregory Bontrager, Vice-Chairman Tony Young, Treasurer Wilfred “Bill” Farrell and Secretary Jerry Walden.

The remaining Board of Trustee members include Barbara BakerOmerod, Dr. Ronald Bishop, Thomas Campbell, Dale Espich, Shana Espinoza, John Hagel, Dr. Michael Kramer, Brian Long, Donna McAvoy, Dr. Anthony Patsy and Dr. Michael Schmidt.

Memorial Healthcare is governed by a volunteer board, which maintains fiduciary responsibility for corporate assets and policies. Memorial Healthcare’s board provides representation selected from the community, Foundation and medical staff. Each of the trustees possesses exceptional skills and backgrounds, making them uniquely qualified for this critical role.

Memorial Healthcare has operated as an independent, nonprofit hospital for nearly 100 years and continues its dedication to caring for the residents throughout the region. True to the hospital mission, Memorial promotes health and wellness through quality compassionate healthcare with a commitment to service excellence, teamwork and innovation.

For more information visit www.memorialhealthcare.org.