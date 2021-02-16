Due to improvement in relevant COVID-19 indicators in our county, Memorial Healthcare has reopened limited visitation to its inpatient areas from 3 to 7 p.m. daily.

The new limited visitor policy includes the following guidelines, which are in place to ensure the safety of patients, visitors and Memorial staff:

• Inpatient visitors are allowed one healthy adult visitor at a time, age 16 and up.

• Visitation hours are daily from 3 to 7 p.m. (no overnight stays).

• All visitors must enter through the main lobby, will be screened for signs of illness and must wear a face covering.

• Visitors who are approved to enter will be expected to stay at the patient’s bedside and not wander, sanitize/wash hands every time they enter or leave the patient’s room, leave immediately when visitation is over and not wander through hallways, and not gather in common areas such as waiting rooms or lobbies.

• Visitors will be asked to return home if they exhibit symptoms of illness or do not comply with Memorial Healthcare’s visitor policy.

• Patients who are COVID-19 positive or are suspected of COVID-19 will not be allowed visitors.

At this time, visitors to Memorial’s Long-Term Care Unit and The Meadows remain closed. Patients and residents are encouraged to use Memorial’s free Wi-Fi to communicate with family members and friends through a mobile device, tablet or laptop.

Memorial’s commitment to health and safety remains the highest priority. The risk of COVID-19 will continue to be monitored closely, and visitor restrictions will be adjusted as necessary.

