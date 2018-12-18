THE NEW MEMORIAL HEALTHCARE AUXILIARY’S slate of officers for 2019 were honored during the luncheon in the auditorium on Tuesday, Dec. 11. The mission of this organization, which is almost a century old, is to “render service to Memorial Healthcare and its patients and assist Memorial Healthcare in promoting good relations in the community.

The new officers include (from left) Ginny Brooks (counselor), Peggy Gulick (treasurer), Ruthann Liagre (secretary), Elaine Kuchar (vice-president of programs), Peggy Schnepp (vice-president of fundraising), Pam Starkweather (president-elect) and Jan Mengel (president). Helping with the elections were Jeannette Smith (vice-president of education) and Anne Lorentzen (president of MAHA).

(Courtesy Photo)