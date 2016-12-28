submitted by Janice Anderson

Memorial Healthcare Auxiliary’s mission in part states, “Volunteer service and support for fundraising projects for Memorial Healthcare shall be a focus for the group.” As in past years, the more than 200 members stepped up in 2016 to raise more than $50,000 to invest in equipment needs. The Auxiliary committed $30,000 to assist the hospital to renovate the Birthing Suites in the Family Birth Center along with providing $31,000 for eight bedside monitors for the Progressive Care Unit. Auxiliary members also approved a $150,000 commitment over a five-year period toward the renovation and re-equipment of the Emergency Department. The members are proud to be part of the Higher Level Campaign to promote and advance the welfare of Memorial Healthcare, its patients and the community.

Throughout the year, fundraising events were successful. These include candy sales, linens, Books R Fun, shoe and scrub sales, $5 jewelry sale, tree of love and pictures with Santa along with the ever popular fashion shows. Bi-monthly popcorn sales are held where you may purchase several flavors of freshly popped corn. A favorite is the fragrant caramel corn. We thank hospital staff and community members for their support of these fundraising events.

The Auxiliary also sponsors a Gift Shop just off the main lobby. It has earned the Best of the Best Shop Award for several years as voted by community members. The shop offers fine clothing, jewelry, purses, and many other unique gift items. Fresh flowers are available for purchase as well.

Additionally, several service projects were continued this year. Surgical pillows are created and provided to patients in ambulatory care, surgery, and family birthing. Baby hats, with pink and blue tassels, are adorned with hand embroidery for our newest patients. Approximately 500 hats were created by some very talented ladies. A group of ladies also prepare crocheted and knitted baby blankets to accompany the baby hats.

The annual “Make a Difference Day” is collaborated with Memorial Healthcare to ensure community members have warm items for the winter. Hats, scarves, gloves, and jackets are contributed. Some of the ladies have made over 75 hats for this special day. Another feature of the day is for some of our members to assist with a food distribution to help fill pantries.

A chapel is maintained by the hospital for quiet meditation and an Auxiliary committee adds to the atmosphere with appropriate seasonal floral arrangements.

In June, the 2016-17 officers were installed. They include President Janice Andersen, Advisor Jeannette Smith, President-Elect Ginny Brooks, Treasurer Peggy Gulick, Secretary Jan Mengel, Program Co-chairs Betty McGinnis and Sue Newcom, Fundraising Co-chairs Joan Aue and Rose Craft.

This has been a very busy year, however, the adage of “many hands make light work” has been evident throughout 2016. The continued support of all our members is amazing and their work is very much appreciated. If you would like to become an Auxiliary member or to volunteer, call (517) 712-7910.