The Memorial Healthcare Auxiliary May luncheon will be at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9 at the Memorial Healthcare Auditorium, 826 W. King St., Owosso. The cost of the event is $9, and reservations are required by Thursday, May 4. Persons may call Janet Franks at (989) 723-5966, for more information or to make a reservation.

