MEMORIAL HEALTCHARE EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT, 826 W. King St., Owosso, celebrated a ceremonial ribbon cutting Thursday, April 20, organized by the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors. Holding the Chamber’s oversized scissors is Dr. Ronald Bishop, the Chair of the Emergency Medical Department, and also a member of the Board of Trustees. An open house followed the ribbon cutting to show off the redesigned emergency department.

(Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard)