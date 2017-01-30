The Memorial Healthcare Foundation office has relocated to the corner of M-21 and Chestnut St., in Owosso (the former Chestnut Conference Center). All telephone numbers remain the same at (989) 729-4675.

The Memorial Healthcare Foundation was established in 1991 to encourage philanthropic involvement from the community. The Foundation plays a role in providing the necessary funds for: construction, renovation of facilities, purchasing medical equipment, providing employee health education, providing community health education, and supporting other special programs/projects. Memorial Healthcare Foundation does not support the routine operating expenses of the hospital.

To learn more, visit www.memorialhealthcare.org/foundation.