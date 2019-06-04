OAK HILL CEMETERY was the gathering place for a large crowd on Memorial Day, directly following the parade. Gathering at the Civil War monument in the cemetery has been part of Owosso’s Memorial Day tradition for decades.

Special presenters and speakers included members of the Owosso VFW Post 9455 and auxiliary, along with Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth and Rep. Ben Frederick – both offering words of reflective insight on the holiday. OHS volunteer trumpeters played Taps.

“In knowing that we can’t be worthy of even one soldier giving their life, how do we allow that to inform our conduct?” Frederick questioned the crowd. “My prayer is that through our conduct every day, in business, in the community and in service, that we in some small way will show that attitude of remembrance and acknowledgement, that there is a debt that has been paid for us.”

Oak Hill is not a city-owned property, though it is the location of a number of local memorial gravesites, including author/conservationist James Oliver Curwood, famed U.S. nickel designer Felix Schlag, politician Alvin Bentley III and more. The Civil War monument is located somewhat near the center, though not far off of S. Washington Street, within the cemetery.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)