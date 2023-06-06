DURAND’S VETERAN Honor Guard, comprised of members of Durand VFW Post 2272 and Durand AMVETS Post 2273, conducted a 21-gun salute during the city’s Memorial Day service at Durand’s Veterans Memorial Park on Monday, May 29. The members of the honor guard included John Weir, Jeff Smith, Mel Reitzel, Mike Shepard, Bill Bohman, Mike Lincoln, Roger Burgess and Durand VFW Sr. Vice Mike Patterson. After completing a short ceremony in Durand, the group hustled over to Greenwood Cemetery in Vernon to participate in the dedication of a new flagpole honoring our county’s fallen military heroes.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)