THE OWOSSO VFW POST 9455 and Auxiliary held a traditional observance for Memorial Day at the Civil War monument in Oak Hill Cemetery. Commander Larry Thayer is shown speaking at the early afternoon event.

Dignitaries included State Rep. Ben Frederick, Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth and Shiawassee County Commissioners Marlene Webster and Cindy Garber. Webster had also attended observances in Corunna and Vernon. Frederick had attended a number of local events, as well.

Frederick detailed a plight facing numerous communities in Michigan, regarding the number of veterans still supporting Memorial Day functions. “The amount of veterans, as a percentage of the larger population, is getting smaller every year,” he said. “We have a charge to keep. If these veterans were not here, would we still gather? Would we still honor our military dead throughout the communities of this state? I believe we would.”

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)