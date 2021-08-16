A MEMORIAL BRICK DISPLAY DEDICATION was held at the Shiawassee Humane Society (SHS) on Bennington Road on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 7. The nonprofit organization, which serves the entire county, held a memorial brick fundraiser in 2018, but the ensuing question that came was in how to best present the bricks, honoring both those who had purchased the bricks and those memorialized by the bricks.

SHS Executive Director Patrice Martin, after seeking a number of avenues, was finally introduced to Bob and Martha Wilbur of B and M Mobile Welding through previous board member Patricia Skvarenina. From that point, the Wilburs were able to take the project and construct a 4-sided, fabricated metal display for the memorial bricks. The display is currently situated on the north side of the drive, near the parking area – allowing visitors to enjoy the bricks throughout most of the year.

Pastor Marlene Webster was on hand to offer some special words on love and loss. “Love is the one thing we still have when something we love is lost,” she offered, explaining that love is stronger than death. She shared how love is so large that it can’t be contained into a single lifetime. Even after loss, that love “still lives and that’s why we give in memory.”

For more on the Shiawassee Humane Society, visit www.shspets.org or call (989) 723-4262.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)