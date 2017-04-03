Owosso’s Memorial Healthcare is hosting a Books are Fun Fundraiser on Thursday, April 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, April 7 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the auditorium of the hospital at 826 W. King St., in Owosso.

Books as well as Easter baskets will be available to purchase. Proceeds from the event go toward further renovations of the emergency department at the hospital. The public is welcome and cash, credit cards, checks, and payroll deduction (if eligible) may be used for purchases.