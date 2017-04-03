Memorial Healthcare announces it suffered a non-financial privacy incident involving information printed by a third-party vendor. The vendor prints billing statements for various healthcare organizations, including Memorial Healthcare.

As a result of a printing malfunction, approximately 685 Memorial Healthcare patients received bills containing both their own correct information and an unrelated patient’s information. Memorial Healthcare immediately investigated the breach, which occurred in early 2017, and contacted the vendor, who provided details regarding its resolution of the software issue and ensured the problem was corrected and will not occur again.

“We take very seriously our role of safeguarding our patients’ personal information and using it in an appropriate manner,” says Kulwinder Chhokar, Director of Health Information Management and Compliance Privacy Officer at Memorial Healthcare. “We regret this has occurred and apologize for any inconvenience this has caused our patients.”

Letters are being mailed to all affected patients beginning the week of March 27. “Memorial Healthcare will continue to work diligently with all of its vendors to assure the confidentiality of all Memorial Healthcare patient information,” adds Chhokar.