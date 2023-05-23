MELVIN RENFROW, recipient of the 2023 Shiawassee Chamber Mission Award.

The Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce is very happy to announce the recipient of its 2023 Mission Award is Melvin Renfrow, a partner owner of Adaptive Technology Solutions in Owosso.

The Mission Award was established in 1998 to recognize an individual or organization that has assisted the staff in meeting the organization’s mission. The staff nominates an individual who demonstrates a strong commitment to the chamber and gives generously of their time and talent.

“Melvin often helps fellow Armory tenants and chamber staff with IT issues and goes above and beyond to check in with each of us regularly. He is never hesitant to tackle challenges and assist our staff no matter the project or event. He’s been a life saver for us on many occasions,” Shiawassee Regional Chamber Interim Executive Director Ruthann Liagre said.

Renfrow is no stranger to serving his community. He holds a seat on the chamber’s board of directors and its armory committee. An Owosso Rotary Club member, Renfrow also sits on the boards of the Shiawassee Family YMCA and Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts. In his spare time, he coaches his children’s sports teams and enjoys traveling with his family.

The Mission Award will be formally presented at the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce 2023 Annual Dinner and Awards Night on Thursday, June 8 at the Z Hall in Owosso. Tickets are available at the chamber office or at www.shiawassseechamber.org.

