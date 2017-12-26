MEIJER of Caledonia Township donated $2,000 to Toys For Tots of Shiawassee County this year, and members of Harold R. Cooley Detachment 841 of the U.S. Marine Corps League of Owosso gathered with Shiawassee County Toys For Tots Coordinator Gerald Alcorn recently to use the donated funds to shop for toys. Several Detachment 841 members and their significant others got together to do the shopping, with the group picking out $2,353.40 worth of toys. After shopping for and loading the toys into their trucks, the Marines transported and unloaded the toys at the Salvation Army Citadel in Owosso for distribution.

After they finished their shopping, Alcorn (top left) and the Marines gathered with Meijer leadership members and employees for a photo. Included in the photo is store director Susan Merkel, retail administrative assistant Vicky Alvarado, team leader Chuck Perge and service coordinator Kathy Ellithorpe, among others; along with Detachment 841 members Odell “Radar” Rogers, Bill Brooks, Ron Anderson and Bill Domby.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)