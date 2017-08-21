by Graham Sturgeon, co-editor

Patrons of the Owosso-Corunna Meijer no longer need to leave their homes to fulfill their shopping needs, thanks to the company’s partnership with Texas-based grocery delivery company Shipt. By using the Shipt app, shoppers can now select from Meijer’s more than 50,000 items, and then wait as Shipt’s “reliable” and “vetted” shoppers collect and deliver the goods to their door as soon as one hour later.

Meijer began testing the delivery service in its larger markets earlier in 2017, and as of Aug. 16, more than 66 communities had decided to utilize the “user-friendly” local shopping network. Much like transportation services such as Uber, Shipt allows its members to rate their individual shoppers, information that Shipt uses to consistently “improve member experiences.”

The service costs $100 for a one-year membership, and members are allowed unlimited free delivery on grocery orders over $35. For more information, or to sign up for delivery service, persons can visit www.shipt.com/meijer. Information can also be obtained at the Customer Service desk inside the Owosso-Corunna Meijer.