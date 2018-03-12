MEGHAN MOSER announced on Wednesday, March 7 – in front of a large group of family members, friends, teachers, coaches and administrators – that she will be attending Albion College in the fall to play softball and pursue a doctoral degree, with a goal of being an OB-GYN upon graduation. Meghan will soon begin her fourth year as a member of the Corunna High School varsity softball team. Moser, the team’s second baseman, is looked at as a leader, mentor and on-field coach by her varsity coach, Sam Shuster (shown standing).

“I heard about Meghan when she was playing in middle school, and she has more than lived up to expectations,” Shuster said during the March 7 announcement ceremony. “She is a great player, but her personality and character is where she really shines. Whenever I ask for volunteers to help with our youth program, Meghan is always one of the first to raise her hand, and she is always helping with after school events. That is just the kind of person she is. Albion is getting a great softball player, and more than that, they are getting a great student and person. I look forward to watching Meghan continue to be a great leader and mentor for us again this year.”

Meghan has been offered a substantial academic scholarship to attend Albion, and while her pre-med course load will be daunting, she still expects to contend right away to be the team’s starting second baseman. Meghan acknowledges her greatest strength as a member of the softball team is her positive attitude, and she enjoys being a teammate; being part of the family. As for what she plans to improve athletically heading into college, Meghan says she needs to work on believing in herself and her abilities.

Joining Meghan for the announcement on March 7 were her cousins, Ellie, Heather, Erica and Jordan; her aunt, Jan; her grandfather, “Chub”; and her father, Todd and mother, Laura, who can be seen sitting with Meghan as she signs her agreement with Albion.

Meghan struggled a bit with her emotions as she thanked her family, coaches and teammates. “I have been waiting for this day since I was a little girl, and I definitely could not have made it here today without the help of the people sitting in front of me.”

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)