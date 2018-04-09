The Shiawassee County Young Farmer program is available through the Farm Bureau Insurance Agency for members between the ages of 18 and 35 years of age who are directly or indirectly involved with Michigan’s agriculture and natural resources sectors. The purpose of the Young Farmer program is to inform, educate, lead and serve.

Courtney Kingsbury, from Lennon, is an active member in the Young Farmer program. Courtney works at the Kingsbury Farm Bureau Insurance Agency while helping her grandfather on his family cash crop farm. Courtney has her bachelor’s degree in business management from Northwood University, is a member of the Lennon United Methodist Church, and she enjoys hunting and spending time with her friends and family.

In the past few years, Courtney has participated in the Young Farmer Night at the Shiawassee County Fair, the Young Farmer’s Leadership Conference, Children’s Touch-a-Truck/Fun Fair events, the Kid’s Day booth at the Shiawassee County Fair and several other Farm Bureau events. Courtney currently serves on the Young Farmer committee. “Courtney has been a dependable volunteer who is always willing to jump in where help is needed,” stated Jalinda Cragg, the Shiawassee County Young Farmer chairperson.

“I really enjoy volunteering at the Kids Day booth during fair week; I like seeing the kids get excited at the fair and seeing them learn new things about agriculture,” said Courtney. “My favorite events to attend and participate in are Project RED, the Member Hog Roast, Taste of Michigan, and Kids Day at the fair.”

Courtney plans for a future in agriculture, she continues to have an active role at Farm Bureau and she is currently starting her own beef cattle herd.

For anyone interested in production agriculture, agricultural education or legislative issues, the Young Farmer program offers a multitude of opportunities to grow and apply leadership skills in roles that are challenging and beneficial to participants and the agriculture industry. For more information regarding the Young Farmer program, please contact the Shiawassee County Farm Bureau office at (989) 725-5174.