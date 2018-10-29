The Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce (SRCC) will host candidates running for the 24th District State Senate seat at the upcoming Topics @ Twelve luncheon on Tuesday, Oct. 30. Four candidates are running for the seat, a four-year term representing the counties of Shiawassee, Clinton, Eaton and a portion of Ingham County. Candidates include Democrat Kelly Rossman-McKinney, Republican Tom Barrett, Libertarian Katie Nepton and U.S. Taxpayers candidate Matthew Shepard.

“Through elections, citizens have the ability to decide on who represents them in government, be it a local official, a state or national representative, or the president. Citizens who cast their vote on Election Day fulfill the most basic action in a democratic society. The chamber is excited to provide a forum by which residents can interact with those seeking to represent our senate, and I hope you will join us at the event,” said SRCC President/CEO Jeff Deason.

The Topics @ Twelve program on Oct. 30 will be held at the Comstock Inn & Conference Center in Owosso. The luncheon will begin at 11:45 a.m. and conclude at 1 p.m. Program admission is $12 per person for any SRCC member and $15 per person for non-members. The public is invited to attend.

AHP, PLLC and the O’Dea Wealth Management Group of Raymond James are business sponsors of the event. RSVPs for the luncheon are requested by Monday, Oct. 29 by calling the SRCC office at (989) 723-5149, or by email at customerservice@shiawasseechamber.org.