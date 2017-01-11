THE AWARD for the Outstanding Business Award for a medium business was given to Slingerland Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Corunna on Monday, Jan. 9 at the dealership on M-21. Slingerland office, sales, and service personnel were all on hand when the award was given to Jim Slingerland as sponsor of the award, Community Bank President of Chemical Bank Craig Bishop announced the honor. Joining the Slingerland family and business personnel for a photo were representatives from the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The family-owned dealership has a long history of community service and support. Established in 1989, Jim Slingerland was one of the founding partners. For decades, the dealership has held the coveted Five Star Dealer Designation based on efficiency, customer satisfaction and corporate benchmarks. In 2015, the dealership received a 25-year award from Chrysler and Dodge from Chrysler Group. In mid-2016, Slingerland Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT unveiled its FIAT car line and at the end of the year, Slingerland was one of the largest FIAT dealerships in Michigan.

The entire Slingerland family is active in the community. Jim is the Chairman of the Memorial Healthcare Development Corporation, Jim’s wife, Mary, is active with Memorial Healthcare and Baker College of Owosso and is also a Shiawassee County ATHENA recipient. Jay Slingerland (son of Jim and Mary) is the General Sales Manager at the dealership continuing the family tradition of community support and serves on the chamber’s Board of Directors and is an instrumental leader in the Armory Project Development. He volunteers at various chamber events including the Home Garden Business EXPO and Oktoberfest.

The nominator states, “The Slingerland dealership is thriving in a competitive field and in a state that is slowly clawing its way out of a long recession. As a family business, they give back to the community in various ways and have done so for many, many years. They extend our business community past State Road and show with all the difficulties; any business can make it. The continued success of Slingerlands offers tangible encouragement.”

Slingerland will also be formally honored at the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce 2017 Annual Dinner and Awards night on Thursday, Jan. 26. (Independent Photos/Elizabeth Wehman)