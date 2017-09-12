The Owosso Planning Commission has established two dates to hold a public workshop regarding medical marijuana licensing changes. The commission is interested in input from Owosso citizens to help them better determine ordinances reflecting medical marijuana dispensaries.

The two dates are Thursday, Sept. 28 from 7 to 9 p.m. in council chambers at Owosso City Hall, and Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. until noon. The second location is yet to be announced.