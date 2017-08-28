JUSTIN HORVATH, the President/CEO of the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership (SEDP), was surprised to be presented with the Medalist Award from the Michigan Economic Developers Association (MEDA) during its annual conference in Holland, MI on Thursday, Aug. 17.

The Medalist Award is MEDA’s highest award and is presented to an individual who has demonstrated a commitment to the profession of economic development, dedication to the growth of his or her community, and has a strong record of achievement over his or her career. There were seven highly qualified nominees for the award this year, and the MEDA Board of Directors carefully reviewed the nominations before selecting Horvath as this year’s recipient.

Horvath reports that he had no idea he was to be honored during the awards banquet, and “it was a surprise” to hear his name called as the recipient of the prestigious award. “Usually during these types of awards receptions, the award winners know they are going to be honored beforehand, but that was not that case for me this time. I did not realize they were giving me an award, let alone their highest award, until they started reading my bio. It is such a tremendous honor to receive this award from my peers. I don’t do this job for personal recognition, but this award is one more thing that helps put us in Shiawassee County on the map.”

Horvath started his career in economic development in 2002 at the SEDP, where he has been the president and CEO since 2009. He works hand-in-hand with local, state, and federal stakeholders to improve not only his county, but the whole state of Michigan. In addition to his community, he has served MEDA for many years. He served on the Certified Business Park Committee in 2002 and 2003, was a MEDA Champion for seven years, and he currently serves on the MEDA board.

The MEDA award was not the first highly acclaimed award Horvath has won this year. He was also selected as one of Development Counsellors International’s 40 under 40 award winners. These 40 young men and women under the age of 40 years old are chosen as exemplary economic development models from across the country.

Horvath can be seen accepting the award from Stephanie Carroll, a member of the MEDA Board of Directors during the New Member and Awards Reception at the Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant in Holland.

(Courtesy Photo)