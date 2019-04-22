DETECTIVE LIEUTENANT Scott Shenk was awarded the Medal of Valor on Thursday, April 11 by Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole during a special awards presentation at the Surbeck Building in downtown Corunna. As explained by Sheriff BeGole during the awards presentation, “The Medal of Valor is awarded only in exceptional cases, where members risk his or her life while performing a hazardous duty of an extraordinary nature that is above and beyond the call of duty.”

An emotional Sheriff BeGole went on to state, “Detective Lieutenant Scott Shenk, you acted quickly, boldly, with valor and bravery in an extremely stressful situation. You placed yourself in imminent danger, and you risked your life to protect others from harm to capture an armed felon. As Shiawassee County Sheriff, it is my true honor to bestow upon you the Medal of Valor.”

On hand for the awards presentation were law enforcement officers from all over Shiawassee County and beyond, along with Det. Lt. Shenk’s family. Shown outside the Surbeck Building on April 11 is Det. Lt. Shenk (center, wearing medal), who is surrounded by his five children and eight grandchildren. The adults shown include (from left) Brian and Whitney Kincaid; Heather Shenk and Jon Gall; Scott’s wife, Jackie; Nicole Shenk; Aymee and Nick Henne; and Kyle Clough.

Additionally, Det. Lt. Shenk was later named the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by Burns Grange #160, on Wednesday, April 17.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)