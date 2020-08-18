A SPECIAL GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY was held on Wednesday, Aug. 5 in Laingsburg’s scenic McClintock Park, signifying the start of the city’s new amphitheater. City officials and area residents are shown on Wednesday, silver shovels in place, eager to see the project begin. Some of the groundwork effort has already been underway.

A Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for over $466,000, along with extra funding through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and other groups, helped greatly in facilitating the project. The city of Laingsburg is contributing financing to the project, as well.

The amphitheater project will be an enormous asset to McClintock Park and the Laingsburg community. The project includes the amphitheater construction, a parking area, landscaping, lighting and more. ADA walkways are planned.

(Courtesy Photo/Jody Roethele/SEDP)