MCALLISTER’S DELI in Caledonia Township celebrated a grand opening on Monday, Nov. 15. The new restaurant is located on E. Main Street, replacing the previous longtime Ponderosa building.

McAllister’s has a full-size menu and also a take-out menu. Items include handcrafted sandwiches, salads, baked potatoes, soups and famous teas. Clients have numerous options to decide on such as “Choose 2,” which allows for one each of a half sandwich, half salad, half spud or cup of soup. The kids’ menu includes assorted cheese, ham or turkey sandwiches, spuds, pizza, mac and cheese and more. For convenience, calories are listed on the menu along with a complete description of each choice.

Shown on Monday is McAllister’s Team Manager Amber Wing. Wing has been with the company since September, training in Flint. She is from the Corunna area.

She is particularly pleased with the hard-working, new crew.

“I think today is going great,” she shared. “We’ve been very busy and our sales are super great. We have a wonderful family-feel and great teamwork.”

Instead of a traditional drive-through window, McAllister’s has a take-out window. Customers call in an order or use the app. Pick-up is also available inside.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)