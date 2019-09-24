THE WORLD PREMIER OF MBF: MAN’S BEST FRIEND was held at the Owosso NCG Cinemas on Saturday, Sept. 14. The film was directed by Corunna native Anthony Hornus, written by DJ Perry and included a talented cast – a mix of both gifted local faces and professional actors such as Perry in the lead as Paul Landings, Garry Nation, Tim Abell, Don Most, Lauren LaStrada, Shane Hagedorn, Dean Teaster and many others. A group of younger characters were portrayed by David Michael Reardon, Walker Fairbanks, Donovan Rogers and Maris Fett. The cast was lengthy, but the characters were dimensionally interesting, weaving together a complex and engaging story about the parallel connections between wounded military veterans and discarded shelter dogs. The overall recipe involved a wounded vet and the bond he forged with a number of unwanted shelter dogs, combined with his relationship with his father and landlord, a number of privileged teens, the local humane society and other elements, resulting in a heartfelt and reflective movie.

Gathered on the red carpet on Saturday evening were cast and crew, flocked with enthusiastic community members, prior to two showings of the film. Shiawassee County can be proud of the crowd that came out in support of the movie premiere, both filmed here and also highlighted by a number of local faces.

Directly following the premiere, attendees gathered at Roma’s Back Door for an after-party, allowing the community to show their gratitude to Collective Development Inc. (CDI), the Michigan-based production company behind the movie, and everyone involved with the project.

Movie proceeds were going to benefit the Shiawassee Humane Society and Team Red, White & Blue.

MBF: Man’s Best Friend can be streamed through Amazon.com. Groups interested in viewing it on the big screen need to have their local theaters connect to mycinema.live/content/mans–best–friend.

