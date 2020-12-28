FIFTY INDIVIDUALS IN THE U.S. were recently named “Mazda Hero,” including Homeless Angels of Owosso Director Shelly Ochodnicky. On Saturday, Dec. 12, Ochodnicky was presented with a Mazda MX-5 Miata 100th Anniversary Special Edition for her longtime work with the local homeless population and assisting those in need during the pandemic.

Dawn Ochodnicky, Shelly’s sister-in-law, had nominated her for the honor. The presentation took place at Suburban Mazda of Farmington Hills, and several family members joined Shelly for the special event, including her husband, Jeff, along with Dawn.

Shelly is an Owosso High graduate, currently living in Caledonia Township. She also serves on the Owosso Board of Education. Arguably, her greatest focus is in assisting those in need in the community, and in that ongoing effort, Shelly is often first on-hand to try and help in any way possible.

Shelly was specifically chosen because of her ability to connect people in need to resources. She has over 14 years in working with the homeless and homeless shelters and was a driving force in the opening of the Owosso Homeless Angels Campus in 2019. When the pandemic brought local lock downs, Shelly found ways to help residents, providing supplies and meals to those in need. In the spring when dams collapsed in Midland and Gladwin counties, Shelly filled plastic bins with essentials and delivered them to the people who were forced to flee their homes for safety.

The Mazda Heroes: Honoring the Human Spirit program was featured on Good Morning America and aims to place a spotlight on individuals across the country who have tirelessly dedicated themselves to their communities throughout 2020. Dawn submitted a one-minute long YouTube video in honor of Shelly and contest organizers chose Shelly as one of the 50 recipients.

Her sporty new Mazda is white. Shelly was presented her new vehicle from Che Shaydek, dealership general manager.

(Courtesy Photo)