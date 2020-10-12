FRITZ AND LAURA MIDDLETON, of 347 Oakwood St. were honored during the Thursday, Oct. 1 Perry City Council meeting as winner of the October 2020 “Mayor Ross De Lau Perry Pride Award.”

Councilmember Mindy Galbavi (left) nominated and presented a commemorative plaque and gift certificates from Darling Hardware to the Middletons during the meeting. Their names are also engraved on a larger plaque that is displayed in the Perry City Hall lobby.

The focus of the residential award is to recognize the excellence of residents who maintain their home and yard, thus generating “Perry Pride.”

Honorable Mentions for July include the homes of Brad Martin, 340 Oak Park Drive; Jeffrey and Patricia Belbeck, 313 Scarlet Oak Drive; and Forrest and Melissa Whitson, 603 Garden Lane.

(Courtesy Photo)