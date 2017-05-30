Baker College’s Owosso campus has announced the appointment of Mary Slingerland, RN, MSN, to its board of regents. “Mary has extensive experience in health care and health care education, and as a former Baker College employee, she knows Baker College,” said Aaron J. Maike, Baker College of Owosso president. “Her input will be valuable in ensuring the continued high quality of Baker College programming.”

Slingerland, of Owosso, served in nursing positions at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso from the 1970s through 2001, including as divisional director of Maternal Child and Surgical Services and director of Education and Infection Control.

While with Baker College’s Owosso campus from 2001 until 2012, she advanced to dean of health sciences and influenced the advancement of many programs and the construction of the new Health Science Building. The campus offers programs for a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing (BSN) and associate degrees in diagnostic medical sonography, medical assistant, occupational therapy assistant, and radiologic technology.

“I enjoyed the 11 years I spent at Baker College’s Owosso campus and look forward to again contributing to the college and the community as a member of the board of regents,” said Slingerland.

Slingerland’s community service experience includes service on boards of directors for Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee, Shiawassee United Way, The Shiawassee Community Foundation, and Owosso Public Schools; with the Owosso Rotary Club; and as a member of the Memorial Healthcare Foundation scholarship selection committee.

She volunteers with Walls of Warmth Rotating Homeless Shelter and 100+ Women Who Care of the Greater Owosso Area, and is a member of the ATHENA® Award nominating committee for the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce. Slingerland is business development coordinator for Slingerland Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM FIAT, in Owosso.