UNDERSTANDING MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. DAY was the point of a project that Stacey Coleman, a first-grade teacher at Bryant Elementary School, assigned to her students. Coleman based the project around the Dr. Seuss book, The Sneetches and Other Stories. In the story, some of the Sneetches have stars on their bellies and some do not, leading to discrimination between the plain bellies and the star bellies, with preferential treatment given to those with the stars. Coleman used the star experiment on her students, eventually switching groups so that every student was able to experience both sides of the issue.

Two of Coleman’s students attended the Owosso Public School board meeting on Monday, Jan. 27 to explain what they had gained from the project. Shown (from left) are Isabella and Wyatt with Coleman. The two first-graders each spoke to the board about their experience.

“When I got a star, I was feeling happy, but the rest who didn’t have a star, I was feeling sad for them,” shared Isabella.

“I felt really sad when I didn’t have a star and some of the other kids didn’t have the stars,” said Wyatt. Ultimately, both students agreed on the importance of treating everyone equally.

“Martin Luther King, Jr. Day was an impactful day for all of us,” Coleman shared.

Owosso Public Schools held a regular school day on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with many classes participating in related academic and creative activities.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)