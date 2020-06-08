Joyce Rairick, the president of the Shiawassee County chapter of the Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel (MARSP), recently announced that her chapter’s Monday, June 8 monthly meeting has been canceled. The group had hoped to gather in June after canceling its April 13 and May 11 meetings, but with the threat of COVID-19 still lingering, future meetings are up in the air.

President Rairick would like to inform the group’s members that she hopes some meetings can be scheduled for next year, and that she will let them know by email, phone or newspaper announcement as soon as a schedule is available. Until then, members are asked to please hang on to their 2019/20 MARSP directories.