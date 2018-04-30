MARLENE WEBSTER has announced her candidacy for the District 1 seat on the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners. She is running because she believes “the citizens of our county deserve to be represented by leaders who can bring people and resources together to address the important issues our communities are facing.”

Webster was instrumental in the opening of Shiawassee County’s first seasonal homeless shelter, she spearheaded the formation of the Alliance for a Drug-Free Shiawassee and she is the founding director of Shiawassee Hope, an organization that works with people in generational poverty to help them become self-sustaining.

If elected, Webster will focus on combating the opioid epidemic, the affordable housing crisis and the mental health crisis currently plaguing Shiawassee County.

(Independent File Photo)