THE ARMORY on Water Street was the location for a special Market Kick-Off Event on Friday, April 26. Over 45 vendors on all three floors participated in the early evening activity, organized by Tracey Peltier, Owosso Farmers Market director. Hundreds of community members took advantage of the indoor shopping extravaganza that also included the unveiling of the new Downtown Owosso Farmers Market sign, located in front of the parking area.

The Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted “Connect @ 4” for chamber members, just prior to the event opening to the public.

The traditional grand opening of the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market was planned for Saturday, May 4 with a bell ringing ceremony at 9 a.m.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)