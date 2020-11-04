MARK DAVID LATUNSKI, 51, of Bennington Township, accused of the Dec. 28, 2019 murder of Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek, appeared in a Shiawassee District Court video during a preliminary exam on Friday, Oct. 23.

Bacon was found deceased by police in the early hours of Dec. 28 at Latunski’s residence on W. Tyrrell Road in Bennington Township. Latunski has been charged with one felony count of open murder, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison with no parole, and one felony count of mutilating a dead body, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine. He entered a not guilty plea by reason of insanity in January, was deemed unfit to stand trial in February and was eventually transferred to the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry in York Charter Township in July. On Monday, Oct. 5, he was found competent to stand trial in the 66th District Court by the Honorable Ward Clarkson.

Judge Ward Clarkson ruled last Friday that there is enough evidence for Latunski to stand trial. Latunski is being housed in the state forensic psychiatry unit and is undergoing treatment and receiving medications.

