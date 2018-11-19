LARRY ANDERSON (right) can be seen shaking hands with his cousin and fellow Detachment #841 member Ron Anderson after accepting the Marine of the Year award during the 243rd U.S. Marine Corps Birthday Ball at the American Legion hall in Owosso on Saturday, Nov. 10. Ron, the junior vice commandant of Harold R. Cooley Detachment 841, served with Larry during the Vietnam War, and the two cousins have continued their life as public servants as members of the Marine Corps League.

Ron, as junior vice commandant, was seated at the head table during the dinner, joined by (from left) Harold R. Cooley Detachment #841 Commandant Doug Kenyon and Senior Vice Commandant Bill Domby, along with Ron’s wife, Nancy, Bill’s wife, Brenda, and Rep. Ben Frederick, who are not shown.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)

by Graham Sturgeon, co-editor

Harold R. Cooley Detachment #841 of the United States Marine Corps League held its annual birthday ball on Saturday, Nov. 10, the 243rd birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps. Detachment #841 members donned their red jackets and hats for the annual dinner party, which was held at American Legion Post #57 in Owosso.

The Harold R. Cooley Detachment, which is comprised of former Marines and their spouses, gathered on Nov. 10 to celebrate the U.S. Marine Corps, pay tribute to those who forged the Corps’ proud legacy and honor the Marines, and their families, who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our country.

Rep. Ben Frederick, fresh off his reelection to the Michigan House on Tuesday, Nov. 6, was the guest speaker and got a chuckle out of the group by quipping, “You guys don’t look half bad for 243,” before going on to highlight how the heroic actions of Marines have played a pivotal roll in our country’s history. Rep. Frederick, of Owosso, closed his heartfelt address by adding, “On behalf of civilians, thank you, Marines.”

The evening’s itinerary also included the announcement of the Detachment #841 Marine of the Year, which was awarded to Larry Anderson, the detachment’s sergeant at arms who served two tours in the Vietnam War and retired as a captain. Also honored during the dinner was detachment member Genevieve Jennings, who was among the first women to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps during wartime, in the 1940s.

The evening’s dinner was prepared by Owosso High School Culinary Arts students, under the direction of Chef Hannah Poyner, and featured ham- or broccoli-stuffed chicken and scalloped potatoes, with homemade apple crisp for dessert.

Additionally, Vice Commandant Bill Domby listed some of the detachment’s many accomplishments of 2018, which include awarding two $1,000 scholarships, donating $1,750 to Owosso-area organizations, continued color guard participation at all Owosso High School home football and basketball games, four visits to the VA Medical Center in Saginaw, continuing to care for the grave of Harold R. Cooley year round and commemorate his service on Memorial Day, sending Christmas cards to Marines who are away from home and facilitating Toys For Tots of Shiawassee County, among many others.