LOCAL REAL ESTATE BROKER RANDY WOODWORTH shared with the Owosso City Council last Monday evening that the Tri City Trading Post location (above) will be opening as another marijuana provisioning center – one of the four lottery winners. The Tri City Trading Post was located at 117 E. Main St., near the corner of Park and Main streets in downtown. The provisioning center originally slated for the Matthews Building, identified as NX Meds, LLC, will now be situated at that location across from the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts.

Woodworth owns the old Shiawassee Martial Arts location and is in the process of dividing that real estate into two retail spaces. One will be the new home for the Tri City Trading Post.

Woodworth also told the council that the Westown provisioning center will be opening next to the Rainbow Bar, but he does not know about the provisioning center planned to open on Corunna Avenue.

Owosso Mayor Pro Tem Sue Osika commended Rick Hebert, who had previously acted as a rep for Woodworth Commercial, concerning the recent OPRA public hearing on the old Christians building at 114-116 W. Main St in downtown Owosso. That building is also owned by Woodworth.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)