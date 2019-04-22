OWOSSO CITY MANAGER NATHAN HENNE is shown explaining the street assessment process utilized in explaining the 60/40 split on assessment-eligible costs between the city and property owners.

Proposed work for Ryan Street and Seventh Street was adopted by the council on Monday, April 15, now allowing for reconstruction/resurfacing to start. Henne offers a thorough analysis of the assessment process to property owners.

by Karen Mead-Elford, co-editor

High points of the Owosso City Council meeting on Monday, April 15 included establishing a medical marijuana provisioning center license application window and lottery and also a public hearing regarding an MDEQ Drinking Water Revolving Fund project submittal seeking financing for a possible 5-year city water distribution improvement project. A discussion on the process for the upcoming city manager evaluation also played importantly in the Monday evening meeting.

Public hearings for street assessments for Ryan Street, from Chipman Street to Cedar Street, and also for Seventh Street, from Oliver Street to King Street, were both adopted. The adoption marks the end of the street assessment process for both of these streets, allowing for reconstruction and resurfacing to begin. An ordinance amendment for bed and breakfast operations, allowing for an innkeeper to reside on the property, and not restricting residences to owners-only, was also approved. The B&B amendment is particularly timely as bed and breakfast plans are underway regarding the Curwood-Hoddy house on Williams Street.

Along with the above public hearings, the city had a public hearing seeking to submit an application for MDEQ Drinking Water Revolving Funding. According to a proposal letter from Glenn Chinavare, director of public services, the financing is for a proposed 5-year project to improve the city’s water distribution, storage and treatment facilities. The letter states, “The purpose of the proposed project is to make improvements to facilities and infrastructure to comply with regulatory requirements and increase the reliability of service to residents and customers.” The cost of the 5-year project is estimated at $15,300,000. It will be “paid from user charges during the 30-year life of the low interest loan.” Council approved submitting the application to the state, essentially allowing the city to have the possibility of accessing up to $15,300,000. This does not represent a commitment to borrow that amount or imply that water bills will go up, though that is possible. The MDEQ Drinking Water Revolving Fund is just one avenue that the council and staff are considering as an option to improve the aging water infrastructure.

The highlight of the consent agenda appointed Steven Teich to the Downtown Historic District Commission board. Steven is the brother of previous council member Rob Teich. Their mother, Jo Teich, was the first woman to serve on the Owosso City Council. Last October, Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth had a surprise proclamation naming city chambers in honor of their mother.

Regarding the item of business related to the medical marijuana provisioning center license application window, council moved to set a 30-day window beginning Wednesday, May 1 for interested parties to submit applications. The process will be closed after the 30-day window. A lottery drawing is set for Thursday, June 13 at 7:30 p.m. It will be determined at that time which applicants are allocated licensing.

The background for the licensing amendments that council, particularly the planning commission, have recently dealt with, goes back to last November after voters allowed for recreational use of marijuana. It then became necessary to change medical marijuana code to try and reflect changes in state law.

As of the project report offered by city manager Nathan Henne on Monday, April 15, “no one had completed an application and paid the application fee.” He shared that a few people have expressed an interest, however. The city will allow for up to four provisioning centers in specific commercial zoned areas.

Also regarding the November marijuana vote, earlier this year the city had passed a moratorium on businesses to allow the state time to establish guidelines. The state had demanded that municipalities take an “opt out” on recreational marijuana sales or they were automatically entered as “opted in.” Owosso went with the moratorium.

By definition, a marijuana provisioning center is a business/storefront location selling marijuana.

Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne was sworn in at the end of March, 2018. After serving Owosso for a full year, council held a discussion for his upcoming performance review. Jessica Unangst, the city human resource director, offered a form to council to aid in making the review process easier.

A fifth Monday meeting will now allow for council to have strategic discussions and formulate planning processes. The next city council meeting falls on Monday, April 29, which is a fifth Monday.